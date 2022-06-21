F 6.21.22 Allene Bankhead.jpg
FLORENCE — Allene Skipworth Bankhead, 89, died June 14, 2022. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at East Florence M.B. Church. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will be in Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery, Killen.

