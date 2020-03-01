CHEROKEE — Allie Mae Romans, 86, of Cherokee, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to noon at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with burial in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Other arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

