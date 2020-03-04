CHEROKEE — Allie Mae Romans, 86, of Cherokee passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her son, Tony Romans officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Romans was a member of Barton First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Romans; son, Rocky Romans; and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Hank Romans (Gwen), Tony Romans (Nancy) and Rhonda Vincent (Tim); grandchildren, Kimberly Lumpkins, Kristi Kazi, Jordan Carnes, Veronica Hayes, Luke Romans, Levi Romans, and Andrew Vincent; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
