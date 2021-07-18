FLORENCE — Allison Renee Conner, 37, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
A private graveside service will be Monday, July 19, 2021, 1 p.m., at Community Cemetery in Florence, with Bro. David McKelvey officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Ray Stowe; grandfather, Donald Ray Horton; grandmother, Meallie Stowe; aunts Jane Stowe and Patty Stowe.
Allison is survived by her daughter, Taylor Grace Stewart; mother, Robin Horton; sister, Suzanne Stowe; grandmother, Robbie Horton; uncles, Keith Horton (Cherie), Clay Horton, Danny Stowe, and Richard Stowe; aunt, Ann Battcher (John); several cousins and extended family.
