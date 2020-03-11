FLORENCE — Allyson Blair Hughey Hanson entered into the arms of her loving Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church of Florence. A celebration of her life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Brother Chad Hess and Dr. Sammy Gilbreath officiating.
Allyson was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ray and Martha Jordan and paternal grandparents, Paul and Wilda Hughey.
Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Hanson; precious children, Henry, Pierce and Cecelia; parents, Davis “Dada” and Linda “Gracie” Hughey; brother, Mark Hughey; and niece, Anna Grace Hughey.
Allyson was a 1997 graduate of Bradshaw High School and graduated from UNA with a degree in marketing in 2006. She was a talented softball pitcher and basketball player, but her fondest childhood memories were those of riding horses and working for “Doodle” Tate.
She was an amazing wife, mother and daughter. During her year-long struggle with illness, Allyson was a model of Christian faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Mountain Grace, 2120 16th Avenue South, Suite 300R, Birmingham, AL 35205, who provide housing for families dealing with long-term illnesses, or to the local Salvation Army Auxillary.
The family would like to thank her amazing UAB Neuro Team, Spain Rehab, and the Pallative Care Unit for their loving care. A special appreciation is expressed for her local physicians, Dr. Danny McFall and Dr. Bill Vermillion. They would also like to thank all of those family and friends who remembered Allyson in their prayers, sent cards or supported her and the family countless ways.
