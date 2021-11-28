SHEFFIELD — Alma Scott Askew, 88 of Sheffield, died Friday, November 26, 2021. Her family will receive friends Monday, November 29, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with the funeral service following in the chapel. Chad Holder will officiate the service. There will be a private graveside for the family in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Alma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Askew, Sr.; son, Robert “Buddy” Askew, Jr.; granddaughter, Julie Askew Thompson; grandson, Todd Askew; parents, Herbert and Norma Rutherford Scott; and brother, William Herbert Scott.
Alma is survived by her children, Lyle Askew and wife, Linda, Bradley Askew and wife, Kelly, and Allison Linville; sisters, Bonnie Riley, Jeannie Roberts; grandchildren, Trey Askew Connell and wife, Kristi, David Askew and wife, Natalie, Phillip Askew and wife, Ivy, Chase Askew, Erin Askew Hester and husband, Kyle, Clay Askew and wife, Amanda, Dee Stone, Scott Thompson, and Anya Askew; and twenty great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Trey Askew Connell, David Askew, Chase Askew, Clay Askew, Scott Thompson, and Kyle Hester.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented