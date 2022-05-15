WATERLOO — Mrs. Alma Daniel, 90,passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

