FLORENCE — Alma Elizabeth Duke, age 89, of Florence, passed away peacefully in her home on March 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Doug Farris officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Duke was born October 10, 1932, in Guntown, Mississippi, the daughter of George Noel Whitaker and Ercell Payne Whitaker. She graduated from Scottsboro High School and Florence Teachers College, which later became UNA. In college, she met her husband-to-be, Jerry L. Duke. They celebrated their 53rd anniversary prior to his passing in 2007. God blessed them with four children, one of whom, Noel Duke, preceded them in death. Mrs. Duke was an involved partner in the family business, Duke Equipment Company.
She was a member of Highland Baptist Church for over five decades and enjoyed studying with her Sunday School Class. She was known for her kind manner. She loved to garden and was thrilled to visit many lovely gardens in Europe and Hawaii.
Mrs. Duke is survived by her daughter, Lila Duke Reeves (Charles and children, Wes and Sarah); her son, Jerry W. Duke (and his sons, Stephen and Bradley); and daughter, Leesa Duke Brown (Eric and son, Justin); great-grandchild, Kylie Duke; siblings, Thomas Whitaker (Mary), Mary Whitaker Henderson, and George Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, Florence Nursing and Rehab, and caregivers, Regina Walker, Joan Shields, and Doris Cole for the loving care they provided for Mrs. Duke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be left wfunerals.com.
