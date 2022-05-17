WATERLOO — Alma Lee (Brazier) Daniel passed away May 13, 2022 at her home in Waterloo, AL. She celebrated her 90th birthday recently. Her pleasures in life were family, raising flowers, and in her early years, making jelly and her famous sour pickles. She also took pleasure in a variety of country music.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 11-1 pm at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cecil E. Daniel; parents, James and Bessie Mae Brazier; brothers, James Brazier, Sr., Earl Brazier, and Richard Brazier; and sister, Pauline Henderson.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Jordan, Glenda Golden, Patricia Kay Daniel, Kenny Daniel, and Rockey Daniel; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
