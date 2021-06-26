MOULTON — Alma “Louise” Campbell, 81, died June 24, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Blackground Cemetery. Louise was the wife of Charles Joe Campbell.

