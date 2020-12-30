MOULTON — Alma Muriel Corum, 82, died December 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Smyrna Cemetery. Mrs. Corum was the widow of Rubin Corum.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.