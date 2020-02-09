MUSCLE SHOALS — Alma Ruth Glover, 83, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Tim Hanback will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Royal Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors and working in the yard. She also loved all of her family, especially her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Glover, Jr.; parents, William Shelvy and Roxie Wallace; brothers, Bobby and Aaron Wallace.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Glover (Glenda) and Alan Glover; daughters, Cindy Watson (Donald), Vivian Fuller (Carlton), Lesa Glover and Derenda Kitchens (Kit); brother, Billy Wallace (Dot); sisters, Evelyn LaRue (Scott), Dot Balentine (Sonny), Maxine Robinson (A.D.), Dean Jackson (Jon), Patricia Sharp (Tim) and Glenda Bevis (Wayne); 18 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as other loving family and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
