SHEFFIELD — 1924-2021 — Alma Ruth Rice, 97, of Sheffield passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Graveside services will be held Wednesday December 29, 2021, 2 PM at Walston Cemetery with Pastor Scott Coats officiatiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Miss Rice was a native of Florence, Alabama. She was a graduate of Central High School, attended UNA and was employed for a year as secretary at Anniston Ordnance Depot, Anniston, Alabama. She was also employed as a secretary and administrative officer with TVA in 1944 and manager at National Fertilizer Development Center with 41 years of service. Miss Rice was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Francis Whitten and John Robert Rice; brother, Winston Rice; sisters, Elsie M. Rice, Erlene Rice, Elizabeth Call, Myrtle Moore, and Mary Clingan; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Irons and Beverly Ann Marr; nephew, John W. Rice.
She is served by her niece, Mary Ann Bragwell (Tommy); nephews, Gene Call (Gail), Bill Clingan (Pat), Mike Clingan (Teresa); and many great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memoarials may be made to The Barnabas Ministry of North Wood United Methodist Church of Florence, Alabama or to the Salvation Army.
