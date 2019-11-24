FLORENCE — Alois “Louis” Krieger passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Louis was born on July 5, 1936 in Florence, Alabama on his family farm to Alois C. and Carrie Mae (Eck) Krieger. On March 1, 1960 in Florence, Alabama at St. Joseph Catholic Church he married the love of his life, Rose Mary Woods, who preceded him in death.
Louis is survived by his children, Anthony “Tony” (Sharee) Krieger, Beverly (Geoffrey) Paluzzi, Lisa Krieger, and Candace Joy (Michael) Andresen; grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Krieger, Kari Krieger, Anthony Krieger, Jr., Christopher (Brittany) Tropp, Krista (Joe) Mitchell, Jordain (Kolton) Sizer, Eric (Amber) Paluzzi, Lucas Paluzzi, Stephen (Savannah) Barrier, Dylan (Holly) Barrier, Benjamin Andresen; 15 great grandchildren; and a brother, Andy Jo (Mary Ann) Krieger of Florence, AL. Also left to cherish his memory were many nephews, nieces and extended family members and friends whom he loved so very much, including Tim (Amy) Woodruff who he thought of as a son.
In addition to his wife, Louis is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Frances Richardson; and a grandson, Brandon Krieger.
Louis and Rose came to Mishawaka in the mid 1960’s from Florence, Alabama. He worked at Riblets, a fabrication manufacturing company, for more than 20 years until its closure. Always a farmer at heart, upon retirement Louis and Rose returned to the family farm in Florence, Alabama where they lived until recently. Louis was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren target shooting. He also enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends who shared his love of hunting and fishing. Louis loved his “homeplace” in Alabama and being surrounded by the fields. There was no other place he wanted to be.
Visitation for Louis will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN, 46544. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Louis Krieger may be made to the Alabama Future Farmers of America - Northwest District, P.O. Box 302101, Montgomery, AL 36130-2101, or to your local 4H Fair Group.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
