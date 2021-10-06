MOULTON — Alonzo Dieter Wright, 65, died October 1, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Alonzo is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Wright.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.