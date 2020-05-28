FLORENCE — Alpha Louise Carden, age 83 of Florence, passed away May 25, 2020 at her residence. She retired from Florence Hospital after working 23 years. She was a Lauderdale County native and Baptist by faith.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Jerry Balentine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. “Shorty” Carden; parents, Maston and Mamie Clemmons; granddaughter, Julie Ann Clemons; grandson, “Tony” Stults; and siblings, Goldie Chambers, Pearl Prince, W.T. Clemmons, Opal McBride, Hollis Clemmons, Reba Price and Alta Clemmons.
Alpha is survived by her companion, Ira Cromwell; son, Carl Carden (Ariana); daughters of former husband, Huston Clemons, Kathy Jones (Bill), Peggy Stults (Chuck), Brenda Goguen (Steve), Shirley Lard (Ricky); 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; seven great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice, Margie Hutto, Brittany Hamm, Janice Bolden, Dr. Hollis and Killen Clinic Staff for taking special care of our mother and granny.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be Dr. David Hollis and Dr. Baalbaki.
