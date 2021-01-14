FLORENCE — Alphasean Weakley Gunn, 83, died January 9, 2021. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation with family will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Peters Cemetery, Florence.

