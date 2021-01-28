LEIGHTON — Alphonso Max Barnett, 63, died January 24, 2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
