LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Alton Ennis Huntley, 81, died November 28, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. He was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

