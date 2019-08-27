MUSCLE SHOALS — Alton Gary Simpson, age 78, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow in the Tuscumbia Church of Christ at 3 p.m. with Jeff Abrams officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Gary retired from TVA and was the founder of Simpson’s Collision Repair and Wrecker Service. He was a member of the Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Murphy Simpson and Imogene Simpson.
His survivors include his wife, Janie Heupel Simpson; children, John Phillip Simpson (Suzanne) of Florence, Danny Simpson (Michelle) of Tuscumbia, Mark Simpson (Kandi) of Killen and Misty Campbell (Wesley) of Muscle Shoals; brother, Randy Simpson (Doris) of Tuscumbia; sisters, Barbara Pennington (Thomas) of Muscle Shoals, Wynelle Bolton (Billy) of Hampton, GA and Peggy Napier of Sheffield; grandchildren, Savannah Simpson, Olivia Simpson, Sophie Simpson, Ann Ross Simpson, Meredith Simpson, Taylor Harbin (Cole), Mason Simpson (Selena), Christian Campbell and Garyson Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Garey Austin, Bill Clark, Dale Hayes, John Paul Heupel, Johnny Thornton and Ricky Young. Honorary pallbearer will be Herman Agee.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
