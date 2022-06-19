LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Alton Maurice Brewer, 91, died June 14, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Kidd Cemetery. He was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.