TUSCUMBIA — James Alton Nicholson, 86, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. His visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Alton was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Metal Co. after 25 years of service and was a member of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge of Sheffield and was Elk of the Year from 1996-1997. James was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Grace Nicholson; brothers, Vernon, Lowell, Charles and Clinton; sisters Idell, Inez and Juanita; special granddaughter, April and great-grandson, Sabian; and special friends, James Puckett and Billy Ray James.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Lois C. Nicholson; children, Connie Boston (Mike), Nancy Nichols, Bruce Nicholson (Sandra), Brice Nicholson and Carolyn Bone (Jim); brothers, Earl Nicholson, Jerry Nicholson and Terry Nicholson; sisters, Dorothy Sewell, Margaret Crane and Sue Poore; grandchildren, Kelli Parsons, Michael Hargett, Brandon Bone, Kelsie Wood, Christy Nichols and Kevin Nichols; stepgrandsons, Jeremy and Jarrod Alred; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Alex Miller, Austin and Seth Mitchell, Olivia Bynon, Emily, Allison and Ashley Alred, Kason and Cody Owens, and Luke Cameron; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama and to his amazing nurses, Leigh Grace, Lindsey Rideout and Lisa Chandler; and to his caregivers, Betty Robinett and Beth Shelton; and Dr. Loren McCoy, Dr. Jerry Williams and Dr. James Patrick Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cowboy Church of Colbert County.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Nichols, Michael Hargett, Brandon Bone, Alex Miller, Tucker Hargett, Jeremy Alred, Jarrod Alred and Luke Cameron. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Bone, Ashley Melton, Jimmy Puckett, Larry and Steve James, Travis Wammack and the elders of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County.
