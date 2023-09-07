TUSCUMBIA — Alton Ray Brooks Sr., 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, September 8th, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Saturday, September 9th, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.

