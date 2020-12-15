TRINITY — Alton Ray Heflin Sr., 77, died December 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Heflin and son, David Heflin.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.