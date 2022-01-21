FLORENCE — Alvia Bernard “AB” Hester, 86, of Florence passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 at Elkins Funeral Home with funeral immediately following in the chapel. Bro. Roger Houston officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the service.
Bernard proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. He also worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. His retirement years were spent building piers and decks and repairing lawnmowers. He also loved to hunt, fish, and camp and continued to fish with Shoals Fishers of Men well into his eighties. He was a strong Christian man and a member of Central Heights Baptist Church.
Bernard was a devoted father and his sons were honored to have been raised by him and loved unconditionally.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wooden Hester and his parents, Ralph and Aggie Hester.
Bernard is survived by his sons, Keith Hester (Sheila) and Daryl Hester (Rhonda); grandchildren, William Hester (Tiea), Blaine Hester (Hannah), and Mallory Hester; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Hester (Faye) and Alton Hester (Peggy).
Mr. Hester’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Station 2 at Mitchell Hollingsworth; Shoals Hospice, and Dr Ricky Irons and staff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
