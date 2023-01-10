ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Alvie Edison “Ed” Pettus, 76, died January 7, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Pettus Cemetery.
