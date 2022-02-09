RUSSELLVILLE — Alvie Mears, 73, died February 7, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gargis Cemetery.

