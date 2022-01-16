KILLEN — Rev. Alvin Burbank, born March 18, 1926, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 95. Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 17, 2022 at Elkins East Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Celebration and Memorial Service will be Tuesday at Center Star United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. He will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Rev. Terry Herston and Rev. Greg Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Center Star Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Newton and Velma Burbank; wife Helen Irene Burbank; two daughters, Marilyn Faith Burbank and Linda Jacqueline Jackson; six brothers, Leo, Etheridge, Willard, W.R., Houston, and Danley Burbank; Two sisters, Ruby Holden and Cora Gautney.
He is survived by his son, Rev. Randy Burbank (Debbie) of Fayette, AL; four grandchildren, Christa Jackson-Smallwood (Jonathan) of Cookeville, TN; Brandon Jackson (Heather) of Florence; Matthew Burbank (Natalie) of Lexington; Leslie Faith Spencer (Michael) of Pinson, AL; seven great-grandchildren; sister Augazell Oliver; many nieces and nephews, and special niece Laura Adams (Chuck).
Pallbearers are Mason Jackson, Ethan Spencer, Michael Spencer, Jonathan Smallwood, Everett Williams, and Brayden Sharp. Honorary Pallbearers are the Members of Killen Lodge 788, and the Beacon Sunday School Class.
He retired after 30 years from Reynold’s Metals in 1974. He served as pastor to several United Methodist Churches from 1966 until his retirement from the pastoral ministry in 1988. Before entering ministry, he was a member of Center Star United Methodist Church, the Beacon Sunday School Class, and was instrumental in the construction of their current sanctuary. He was a member of Killen Lodge 788 over 70 years and served one year as Grand Chaplain for the Grand Lodge of Alabama. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Eastern Star. He enjoyed his family, gardening, camping, watching birds around his feeders, and sharing the love of Jesus in so many ways to so many people. For many years he was an icon as an employee of Elkins Funeral Home.
A special thanks to friends and neighbors who always had time to stop by for a visit. A very special thanks to Kathy Jo Spears and the staff of the local Council on Aging; staff of Home Instead, especially Pam and Regina; the support team from Kindred Hospice, and especially Ashley; and Vicky Burbank for her constant attention to him, his home and yard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center Star United Methodist or
Killen Lodge, 788 Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 476, Killen, AL 35645).
