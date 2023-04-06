DECATUR — Alvin M. Daily, 92, died April 4, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

