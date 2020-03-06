LEIGHTON — Alvin Doyle Looney, 71, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Visitation will be held today, March 6, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Bethsaida Baptist Church, Russellville. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Stanley Hargett officiating. Interment will be in Bethsaida Cemetery.
Alvin was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 760 of Sheffield and Muscle Shoals for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Evelyn Looney, and his brother, Joe Looney.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pansy Looney; children, Cheryl Looney Tverberg and Dustin Looney; brother, Jimmy Looney; special sister-in-law, Polly Shelton; grandchildren, Meagan Rumble (Cory), Logan Nix (Wade), Abigale Looney, Krymson Tverberg, Charleigh Looney and Bryleigh Looney; great-grandsons, Rhett Rumble and Xander Nix; and nieces, Angela Campbell (Brian), Mechelle Looney.
Pallbearers will be Cory Rumble, Wade Nix, Brian Campbell, Donny Canseler, Roger Allen, and Billy Ray Beavers. KC Childer, Mike Barnes, Ricky Posey, Russ Logan, Dewey Pace, Alan Morgan, David Tucker, Brian Vandiver and Darrell Watson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented