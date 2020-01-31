LEXINGTON — Alvin Glenn Shelton, age 79, of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his sister’s home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a U.S. Army veteran, and he was retired from Reynolds Metals.
Graveside services will be held at Richardson Chapel Cemetery today, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
He is survived by one sister, Norma Shelton Davis (John) of Lexington.
Prededed in death by: parents, Dewey and Lillie Belle Springer Shelton; brother, Millard Shelton; infant sister, Watsella Shelton.
