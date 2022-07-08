TOWN CREEK — Alvin Hill, 85, died July 4, 2022. Visitation will be at Jackson Memory Funeral Home on Saturday from 11-12 directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

