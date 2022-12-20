GURNEE, ILLINOIS — Alvin “Joe” Eugene Perkins, 71, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
A resident of Gurnee, Illinois, he was born on May 18, 1951 in Florence, Alabama to the late Jones and Odessa Perkins.
Remaining to cherish their love story, a loving and devoted wife, Sandra Stanley Perkins; Treasured children, Dr’s Ashley Settles and Allison Settles and Pastor and Chaplain Thomas (Avita) Settles; beloved grandchildren, Mycah, T. Colin, Timothy, and Titus; beloved sister, Eartha Perkins of Flint, MI; brother, Ronnie Warren of Rockledge, FL; sister-in-law, Sheila (Donald) Abernathy; Aunts, Dorothy Hill of Florence, AL and Vina Amlet of North Chicago, IL; Robert Crittendon (Jackie) cousin as close as a brother; a host of other relatives and friends including devoted nephew, Sam White.
Alvin Perkins was preceded in death by his parents, Jones and Odessa Perkins; sisters, Cynthia Perkins, Madgie White and Delva Perkins; nephews, Dondric Perkins and Darius Perkins; niece, Natasha Perkins and sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Warren.
Services were held at New Beginnings Ministries, 101 S. Beck Road, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The visitation was at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Perkins will be flown to his birth state of Alabama for a second service. Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and visitation with the family will start at 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 501 Broad Street, Sheffield, Alabama 35660. A private burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
Commented