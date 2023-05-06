F.5.6.23 Alvin Walden.jpg

KILLEN — Alvin Kelly “Pete” Walden, Jr., “Older Than Dirt”, of Killen, AL, passed away April 27, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.