KILLEN — Alvin Kelly “Pete” Walden, Jr., “Older Than Dirt”, of Killen, AL, passed away April 27, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Helena, Arkansas, August 13, 1937, he grew up exploring and frequently camping on the levees of the Mississippi River. Pete attended the University of Arkansas and was a retired retail buyer, a member of Killen United Methodist Church and a former Mayor of Killen.
He had a passion for MG’s and sports car rallies and races, the latter of which was where he met his beloved wife, Connie, to whom he was married for over 60 years.
Pete lived for his family. Always up for an adventure, he took along anyone he could talk into going with him! He loved hiking, backpacking and camping in the Sipsey Wilderness Area, Chattahoochee National Forest, and along the Appalachian Trail. He loved the Great Smoky Mountains, cherished family vacations at the old cabin in Gulf Shores, sunset cruises on Lake Martin, family time on Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, drives through the White Mountains, animal watching in Yellowstone, camping and rafting in Nova Scotia and family get togethers. He loved sitting in his front porch swing bundled under blankets with his children and then his grandchildren watching storms rolling by. Pete loved a good cup of coffee, chocolate and listening to Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass and Jose Feliciano among many others.
To know Pete was to love him. He was such a loving and devoted son, husband, Daddy, Gramps, father-in-law, cousin and friend to so many. He was a kind and gentle man with a deliciously dry sense of humor who loved playing jokes. Gramps enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s short movie premieres, soccer games, tennis matches, dance recitals, shooting competitions, lacrosse matches and art exhibits.
Pete was preceded by his parents, Alvin Kelly Walden, Sr. and Virginia Garrison Walden; son, Alvin Kelly Walden, III; and his much-loved pets, Scruffy and Big Cat.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Bailey Walden; daughters, Beth Walden Britton (Rob) of Dunwoody, GA and Deborah Walden (Toby Ball) of Durham, NH; grandchildren, Robert Davis Britton of Jackson’s Gap, AL, Samuel Powers Britton of Dunwoody, GA, Jacob Walden Ball of Boston, MA, Sadie Walden Ball of Durham, NH, Chandler Lee Walden (Abby) of Colorado Springs, CO and Bailey Elise Walden (George Looman) of Tallapoosa, GA; and great-grandchildren, Breckyn Lee Walden, Aries Marcellus Walden and Athena Rebecca Walden.
The family wishes to thank his wonderful, loving hospice team of Southern Care Hospice, his many Visiting Angels caregivers and numerous family friends for their love and support.
A butterfly lights beside us like a sunbeam and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world. But then it flies on again...and we wish it could have stayed...we feel so lucky to have seen it.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
