LEIGHTON — Alvin Looney, 71, died March 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bethsaida Baptist Church, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

