TUSCUMBIA — Alvin Loyd Letson, 71, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Larry Smart and Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Letson; parents, Otho D. and Lillie Jane Letson; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen Letson; daughters, Tammy Worley (Matt) and Pamela Conley (Jeff); special children, Natalie and Izzyllie Rikard; sister, Brenda Thigpen; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason McClung, Craig Rikard, Alvin Nabors, Sammy Archer, David Brown, and Doug Hard.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the loving care.
Memorials can be made to Northwest Shoals Cancer Center at 101 WH Blake Jr. Drive, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented