FLORENCE — Alvin Miller Cox, 95, died June 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.