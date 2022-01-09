RUSSELLVILLE — Alvin Lee Prince, age 77, passed away Saturday January 8, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.