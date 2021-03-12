FLORENCE — Alvin Samuel DuBois, known by most as “Bo,” 95 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a member of the Baptist Church in Missouri. Alvin was very active in the Baptist Church. He was retired from TVA and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Dad was a simple but proud man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a true handyman who could fix anything. He loved to whittle and woodwork and always had a big garden. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and was a great crappie fisherman. He was well loved by all the healthcare workers who cared for him over the years.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Butler Cemetery with Military Honors. Officiating will be Chance Hall.
He was preceded in death by his spouses, Willa Mae Russell and Evelyn Gertrude DuBois; father, Phillip DuBois; mother, Blanche Mansfield; seven brothers; two sisters; and infant grandson, Zachary Keith Butler.
He is survived by a son, Billy DuBois (Carol); daughter, Sherry Butler (Tim), both of Florence; sister, Phyllis DuBois, Boise ID; grandchildren, Rocky DuBois, Jake Butler, Lindsay Cole (Tirey), Wayne Nicks, and Heath DuBois; great-grandson, Landon Zachary Cole; and a new great-granddaughter whose arrival is due in August.
We would like to give a special thanks to the healthcare workers of Shoals Hospice, and special thanks to his in-home healthcare worker Angela Jackson who truly loved Bo and made his last few months as comfortable as possible.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
