KILLEN — Alvin Kelly “Pete” Walden, Jr., 85, died Thursday, April 27, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Elkins East Chapel.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lauderdale County Jail sees policy changes since escape
- Virtual school spells success for some, not others
- Additions inching Florence Fire to full staff
- IFDC seeks funding for Innovation Center
- Drug overdose manslaughter bill passes House
- Long awaited Rose Trail Park state funds finally released
- Maple marks an Arbor Day addition at Deibert Park
- White magic: Russellville's senior ace 'always ready' in 2nd-round sweep
Most Read
Articles
- Spring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds
- Police officer pleads not guilty to reckless murder
- Residents, staff suffer smoke inhalation from Glenwood fire
- Woman dies in Sheffield fire
- Florence parking deck closes after 2 vehicles burn
- Mural celebrates the arts in Lexington
- Authorities probe post threatening Phil Campbell High
- Business school named for Sanders family
- New Wildwood Park trails focus on inclusion
- Woman pleads guilty to Florence murder
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Spring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds
- 2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second round
- Cynthia Robyn Rickard
- Teresa Kay Estes Bergin
- Randy Michael Blalock
- Police officer pleads not guilty to reckless murder
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Muscle Shoals
- A love for judging led to hosting the Shoals annual Smoke on the Water contest
- Cynthia 'Cindy' Robyn Rickard
- Margaret Elizabeth Laughlin
Commented