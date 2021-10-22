FLORENCE

Alvin Wayne Scott, Jr., 91, of Florence died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at NAMC.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Community Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Scott was survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Scott; children, Dianne Sherrill and Joel Scott (Deonna); stepchildren, Cheryl Burroughs (John), Beth Key (Mike) and Ken Chandler; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Taylor and Rebecca Pigg (Oral); several nieces and nephews.

