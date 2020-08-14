LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Amanda Alice Smith, 94, died August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Mimosa Cemetery. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.

TimesDaily
