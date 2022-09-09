LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Amanda Kay Smith, 52, died September 7, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Trinity Life Tabernacle Cemetery. She was a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.