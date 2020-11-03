LEXINGTON — Amanda LeighAnn Smallwood Kelley, 38, of Lexington, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Her visitation was Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will be today, November 3rd at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mitchell Hallmark officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Kelley was a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hilard and Carolyn Ayers, Alvie and Mildred Smallwood, Herbert and Eula Hallmark. She was an avid Elvis and Alabama football fan. “Roll Tide.”
She is survived by her husband, Brandon Kelley; children, Conner Lee Demorse and Aubrey Faith Demorse; parents, Tommy and Donna Smallwood; brother, Zachery Smallwood.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ayers, Wes Gamble, Erik Smallwood, Michael Smallwood, Dustin Hambright and Kenneth Thornton.
