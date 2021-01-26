FLORENCE — Amanda Meichelle Curtice Potts, 44 of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Issac Lowry, Almond and Maryann Curtice; father of her son, Jessie Gilchrist.
Survivors include her children, Brooke Williams (Milton), Tyrease Gilchrist; granddaughter, Kynzlee Hinton; parents, Pete and Mary Ann Curtice; grandmother, Gertrude Lowry; sister, Jessica McDonald (Steven); brother, Peter F. Curtice II (Cherie); niece, Paisley McDonald; great- nephew, Mason Curtice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
