FLORENCE — Amanda Rose Gooch, age 54, of Florence, passed away January 6, 2022. Services will be private. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Gooch. Survivors include her mother, Lucretia Gooch; daughters, Maggie Butler (Chris), Danielle Wallace (Jordan); brother, Bill Gooch (Mary Beth); sister, Molly Brown (Kent); grandchildren, Mollie Beth Walden, Mae Ellis Walden, Margaret Butler, Mitchell Butler and Garrett Wallace; and loving friend, Jason.
Amanda and her daughters enjoyed many memories in Waterloo. She was a proud Nonna to her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and took pride in taking care of her beautiful flowers and watching them grow. She also enjoyed music and attending concerts.
