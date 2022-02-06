FLORENCE — Amanda “Mandy” Ross Screven transitioned to her heavenly home on January 28, 2022. Her wonderful works here were fulfilled, and God needed this beautiful angel in heaven. She was born on September 29, 1969, in Decatur, Alabama.
Mandy graduated from Deshler High School in 1987 where she was a member of the chorus, the Vanity Club and voted Most Talented. She received her B.S. with a double major in Sociology and Criminal Justice from UNA in 1992 and was a member of Phi Mu. Mandy loved life, her husband, family, friends and her fur babies-Gracie, Sugar and Gypsy. She had a robust presence that couldn’t be denied! She was a dedicated wife, doting sister, treasured daughter and phenomenal friend. Some of the many words that have been used to best describe Mandy are generous, strong, bright light, confidant, promise-keeper, lover of all things beautiful, traveller extraordinaire, voice of an angel, vessel of knowledge in the most curious things, hospitable in “all the ways”, encourager, a rock, finds beauty in the smallest of things. She lived loud, lovely and full of grace!
Mandy is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Drew Screven; parents, Ron and Doris Ross; and brother, Chris Ross. She was preceded in death by a sister, Falena Annette Ross; and her grandparents, Robert H. Ross, Martha G. Ross, and William Nomer Smith and Rachel O. Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation.
A private ceremony will be held to memorialize our dear, Mandy.
We would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care and earth angels Dawn Bullington Warren, Tammy Bigbee, and Natalie Brazil for their love, support and care of Mandy around the clock in her final days and hours. LUMI! (Love you, mean it!)
