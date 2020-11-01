LEXINGTON — Amanda Smallwood Kelley, 38, died October 30, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia. Funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Poplar Creek Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

