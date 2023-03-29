RUSSELLVILLE — Amaya Rayne Arnett, six weeks old, died March 27, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com

