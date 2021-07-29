KILLEN — Amelia Mae Brooks, 56, of Killen, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Betty Vandiver.
She is survived by her husband, William Otis Brooks; daughters, Martha Ashley Dawn Brooks (Joe), Amber Hope Brooks, and Betty Kealey Brooks (Auston); grandsons, Dylan and William Howard; granddaughter, Syenya Walton; brothers, Paul Vandiver (Denise) and Morgan Vandiver; aunt, Martha Elam (Glenn); uncle, Bill Vandiver (Cathy); one nephew, Shawn Vandiver; and numerous cousins.
